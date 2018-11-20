Nürnberg
Rock im Park 2019: Diese Künstler stehen im Juni auf der Bühne am Zeppelinfeld

Für die Festivals Rock im Park und Rock am Ring 2019 wurden weitere Auftritte von Bands und Solokünstlern bestätigt. Ein Überblick über das Lineup.
Lineup bei Rock im Park 2019: Für die Zwillingsfestivals Rock im Park und Rock am Ring haben bereits zahlreiche Musiker und Bands ihre Teilnahme bekannt gegeben. Vom 7. bis 9. Juni 2019 finden die Festivals am Nürburgring sowie auf dem Nürnberger Zeppelinfeld statt.

 

Rock im Park 2019: Welche Musiker sind dabei?

 

  • Slipknot
  • Bastille
  • Tool
  • Die Ärzte
  • Marteria und Casper
  • Dropkick Murphys
  • Die Antwoord
  • Slash feat. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators
  • The BossHoss
  • Sabaton
  • Amon Amarth
  • Feine Sahne Fischfilet
  • Foals
  • Architects
  • Tools
  • Alice In Chains
  • Godsmack
  • Arch Enemy
  • Hot Water Music
  • Halestorm
  • Alligatoah
  • Bonez MC & RAF Camora
  • Kontra K
  • The 1975
  • SDP
  • Welshlys Arms
  • Against The Current
  • nothing, nowhere
  • Blackout Problems
  • Power Trip

 

