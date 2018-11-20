Rock im Park 2019: Diese Künstler stehen im Juni auf der Bühne am Zeppelinfeld

Lineup bei Rock im Park 2019: Für die Zwillingsfestivals Rock im Park und Rock am Ring haben bereits zahlreiche Musiker und Bands ihre Teilnahme bekannt gegeben. Vom 7. bis 9. Juni 2019 finden die Festivals am Nürburgring sowie auf dem Nürnberger Zeppelinfeld statt.
Rock im Park 2019: Welche Musiker sind dabei?
- Slipknot
- Bastille
- Tool
- Die Ärzte
- Marteria und Casper
- Dropkick Murphys
- Die Antwoord
- Slash feat. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators
- The BossHoss
- Sabaton
- Amon Amarth
- Feine Sahne Fischfilet
- Foals
- Architects
- Tools
- Alice In Chains
- Godsmack
- Arch Enemy
- Hot Water Music
- Halestorm
- Alligatoah
- Bonez MC & RAF Camora
- Kontra K
- The 1975
- SDP
- Welshlys Arms
- Against The Current
- nothing, nowhere
- Blackout Problems
- Power Trip
Das war RIP 2018: Unser sentimentaler Rückblick auf das Festival am Zeppelinfeld
Zu diesem Artikel wurden noch keine Kommmentare geschrieben.