Am Sonntag, 22. September, wird um 11 Uhr in St. Josef Niederndorf ein Gottesdienst in englischer Sprache gefeiert. Eingeladen ergeht an alle Christen, deren Muttersprache nicht die deutsche Sprache ist oder die gerne einmal einen Gottesdienst in einer anderen Sprache feiern wollen.

In Englisch: Holy Eucharist in english - A hearty welcome to all who want to take part in the Holy Eucharist in English language on 22th of September, at 11 o'clock, in the St. Joseph Church Niederndorf. The Holy Eucharist will be celebrated by our two Indian Priests. The Philippian choir group will help us to celebrate this Eucharist with their melodious singing. Let us come together to experience the Lord and pray to Him. red