Diese Straßenmusiker kommen

Künstler 15 Bands treten beim Straßenmusikfestival in Schlüchtern auf: Carlos Justiniano (Musikstil: Chansons, Latin); Defuxdeiwelswilde (Straßenmusik); Del_F64.0 (Experimentell, Krautrock); Feed (Chillout); Jack Herra And The Jungletones (Rock 'n' Roll, Hillbilly, Rockabilly); Lauryn Mark (Singer/Songwriter); Lauscher (Folk); Medium (Hip-Hop); Palo Santo (Reggae, Rumba); Roskønig (Rock, Pop); Santana (Psychedelic); Scars On Louise (Pop); Spellbound (Experimentelle Weltmusik); Steckbeckenzecken (Schlagerpunk); Tante Käthe And The Husband Shakers (Rock, Pop). tim