Die Einzelergebnisse

Ehrenscheibe 1. Rolf Zapf, SV Grub am Forst, 17,7-Teiler; 2. Ute Dillinger, Unteres Tor Bayreuth, 21,3; 3. Kathrin Waldmann, SG Kauernburg, 22,5.
Festscheibe 1. Manfred Nowak, Tell Neudrossenfeld, 33,0-Teiler; 2. Rolf Zapf, Grub am Forst, 34,4; 3. Hartmut Lauterbach, Tell Neudrossenfeld, 39,3.
Jubiläumsscheibe 1. Rolf Zapf, Grub am Forst, 12,0-Teiler; 2. Matthias Fricke, UT Bayreuth, 23,5; 3. Andreas Baumann, UT Bayreuth, 29,8
Luftgewehr Meister 1. Andreas Schürhoff, SG Bad Berneck, 103,3 Ringe; 2. Mario Mösch, SG Bad Berneck, 103,1; 3. Michael Winkler, SG Kauernburg, 102,4.
Luftgewehr Glück 1.Markus Grampp, SG Kauernburg, 10,2-Teiler; 2. Ronny Schmeußer, SG Hollfeld, 17,2; 3. Gernot Höhn, Kgl.Priv. Thurnau, 22,3.
Luftgewehr Auflage Meister 1. Rolf Zapf, SV Grub am Forst, 106,4 Ringe; 2. Reinhard Kraus, SG Stadtsteinach, 105,9; 3. Alfred Plößer, SG Hollfeld, 105,3.
Luftgewehr Auflage Glück 1. Rolf Zapf, SV Grub am Forst, 3,0-Teiler; 2. Winfried Hartl, SG Hollfeld, 7,4; 3. Josef Nützel, Tell Löhlitz, 8,5.
Luftpistole Meister 1. Marianne Maier, Tell Löhlitz, 100,4 Ringe; 2. Günter Präcklein, Tell Löhlitz, 98,3; 3. Stefan Pleithner, SG Löhlitz, 96,3.
Luftpistole Glück 1. Stefan Pleithner, Tell Löhlitz, 102,7-Teiler; 2. Günter Präcklein, Tell Löhlitz, 122,1-Teiler; 3. Adelheid Wich, SG Stadtsteinach, 169,6-Teiler.
Luftpistole Auflage Glück 1. Oscar Wank, Altstadt Bayreuth, 80,5-Teiler; 2. Christine Brütting, UT Bayreuth, 121,5-Teiler; 3. Roland Klaus, Tell Neudrossenfeld, 152,7-Teiler.
Luftpistole Auflage Meister 1. Hartmut Lauterbach, Tell Neudrossenfeld, 104,0 Ringe; 2. Oscar Wank, Altstadt Bayreuth, 102,5; 3. Roland Klaus, Tell Neudrossenfeld, 100,2.
Schüler Luftgewehr/Luftpistole 1. Max Pütterich, SG Bad Berneck, 86,7 Ringe.
Jugend Luftgewehr/Luftpistole 1. Vanessa Lochmüller, Alte Treuen Neudrossenfeld, 96,7 Ringe; 2. Felix Will, SG Hollfeld, 93,4; 3. Ronny Schmeußer, SG Hollfeld, 90,9. H.W.
