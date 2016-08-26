Überregional // Vermischtes // Boulevard
Musik-Charts
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret
|Label
|1
|/
|Advanced Chemistry
|Beginner
|Universal
|2
|2
|The Last Stand (Jewelcase)
|Sabaton
|Warner
|3
|1
|Bravo Hits Vol. 94
|Various
|Universal
|4
|7
|zwilling
|Die Lochis
|Warner
|5
|/
|Midgard (Limited Deluxe Edition)
|Faun
|Universal
|6
|/
|Brave Enough
|Lindsey Stirling
|Universal
|7
|/
|Advanced Chemistry (Inkl.Mp3 Code)
|Beginner
|Universal
|8
|/
|Bang!
|Apecrime
|Soulfood
|9
|/
|The Sound of Silence
|Disturbed
|Warner
|10
|5
|Stärker als die Zeit
|Udo Lindenberg
|Warner
Quelle: Amazon
Stand: 26. 08.