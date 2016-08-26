Musik-Charts
 
Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret Label
1 / Advanced Chemistry Beginner Universal
2 2 The Last Stand (Jewelcase) Sabaton Warner
3 1 Bravo Hits Vol. 94 Various Universal
4 7 zwilling Die Lochis Warner
5 / Midgard (Limited Deluxe Edition) Faun Universal
6 / Brave Enough Lindsey Stirling Universal
7 / Advanced Chemistry (Inkl.Mp3 Code) Beginner Universal
8 / Bang! Apecrime Soulfood
9 / The Sound of Silence Disturbed Warner
10 5 Stärker als die Zeit Udo Lindenberg Warner

Quelle: Amazon

Stand: 26. 08.